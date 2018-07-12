Local Artists Set Out to ‘Heal the Ocean One Painting at a Time’

Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE) is hosting an art sale to benefit Heal the Ocean from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The opening reception will be held on the same day, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will feature live music, complimentary appetizers, wine and a raffle. The event is free to the public.

Juried by Oak Group artist Rick Garcia, “Heal the Ocean One Painting at a Time” will include paintings by SCAPE’s artists, including Rick Garcia, Kevin Gleason, Chris Potter, Natalie Wilson, Meg Ricks, Michele Janee, Marian Fortunati and others.

SCAPE is an artist collective with more than 200 members, a diverse group including nationally known and local artists, students, patrons and even gallery owners. Similar to previous shows, SCAPE artists have submitted original works of art that capture the beauty and essence of the landscape, and in this case the focus is on the ocean.

“Heal the Ocean is honored to be chosen by SCAPE as recipient of a portion of sales from this show," Heal the Ocean Executive Director Hillary Hauser said. "We love beautiful art that celebrates the sea, and we cannot thank SCAPE enough! We look forward to seeing everyone on July 25."

— Alison Thompson is the operations coordinator for Heal the Ocean.