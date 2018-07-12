Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 7:48 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local Artists Set Out to ‘Heal the Ocean One Painting at a Time’

“Welcome Home from Ortega Hill, Montecito” by Chris Potter, a sample of art that will be sold at the auction. Click to view larger
“Welcome Home from Ortega Hill, Montecito” by Chris Potter, a sample of art that will be sold at the auction.
By Alison Thompson for Heal the Ocean | July 12, 2018 | 5:55 p.m.

Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE) is hosting an art sale to benefit Heal the Ocean from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The opening reception will be held on the same day, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will feature live music, complimentary appetizers, wine and a raffle. The event is free to the public.

Juried by Oak Group artist Rick Garcia, “Heal the Ocean One Painting at a Time” will include paintings by SCAPE’s artists, including Rick Garcia, Kevin Gleason, Chris Potter, Natalie Wilson, Meg Ricks, Michele Janee, Marian Fortunati and others.

SCAPE is an artist collective with more than 200 members, a diverse group including nationally known and local artists, students, patrons and even gallery owners. Similar to previous shows, SCAPE artists have submitted original works of art that capture the beauty and essence of the landscape, and in this case the focus is on the ocean.

“Heal the Ocean is honored to be chosen by SCAPE as recipient of a portion of sales from this show," Heal the Ocean Executive Director Hillary Hauser said. "We love beautiful art that celebrates the sea, and we cannot thank SCAPE enough! We look forward to seeing everyone on July 25."

— Alison Thompson is the operations coordinator for Heal the Ocean.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 