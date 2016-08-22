Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:36 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local Artists’ Work to Be Considered for Exhibition at Lompoc Valley Libraries

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | August 22, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Local artists have an opportunity for their work to be displayed in the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery.

The library is calling for Central Coast artists to submit work samples and be considered as an exhibitor next year in the Grossman Gallery. The works will be on display from June to December 2017.

In addition to the exhibits at the Grossman Gallery in the main library, 501 E. North Ave., a smaller show will follow at the Village Library in Vandenberg Village, 3755 Constellation Road.

To be considered for these opportunities, Central Coast artists must provide a representative body of work of at least six exhibit-ready pieces that will be evaluated for technique, expression and stylish achievement.

The evaluation will be performed by the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Those who want to have their work considered should deliver the exhibit-ready (framed/finished) pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 3:30-4 p.m. Sept. 7 and pick them up after the committee meeting ends around 5 p.m.

The Art Advisory Committee will seek a balanced selection of media for exhibition. Each artist exhibition is expected to last for one to two months from June through December 2017.

Exhibits may include two-dimensional painting, photography and mixed media and must not protrude more than 6 inches from the wall when hung.

Artists must be a minimum age of 18 years and from the Central Coast area. Possible exceptions to the age requirement would be at the Art Advisory Committee’s discretion. One and two person shows are welcome.

For additional information, contact Art Advisory Committee Chair Al Thompson at 805.736.6542 or Library Administrative Aide Lee Edie at 805.875.8787.

Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 