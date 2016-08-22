Local Artists’ Work to Be Considered for Exhibition at Lompoc Valley Libraries

Local artists have an opportunity for their work to be displayed in the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery.

The library is calling for Central Coast artists to submit work samples and be considered as an exhibitor next year in the Grossman Gallery. The works will be on display from June to December 2017.

In addition to the exhibits at the Grossman Gallery in the main library, 501 E. North Ave., a smaller show will follow at the Village Library in Vandenberg Village, 3755 Constellation Road.

To be considered for these opportunities, Central Coast artists must provide a representative body of work of at least six exhibit-ready pieces that will be evaluated for technique, expression and stylish achievement.

The evaluation will be performed by the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Those who want to have their work considered should deliver the exhibit-ready (framed/finished) pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 3:30-4 p.m. Sept. 7 and pick them up after the committee meeting ends around 5 p.m.

The Art Advisory Committee will seek a balanced selection of media for exhibition. Each artist exhibition is expected to last for one to two months from June through December 2017.

Exhibits may include two-dimensional painting, photography and mixed media and must not protrude more than 6 inches from the wall when hung.

Artists must be a minimum age of 18 years and from the Central Coast area. Possible exceptions to the age requirement would be at the Art Advisory Committee’s discretion. One and two person shows are welcome.

For additional information, contact Art Advisory Committee Chair Al Thompson at 805.736.6542 or Library Administrative Aide Lee Edie at 805.875.8787.

— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.