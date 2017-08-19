Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Local Attorney to Discuss Business Estate Planning

By Jennifer Goddard for Attorney John W. Ambrecht | August 19, 2017 | 2:24 p.m.
John W. Ambrecht Click to view larger
John W. Ambrecht

John W. Ambrecht, a Santa Barbara attorney specializing in estate planning and estate tax law, will discuss Understanding the Impact of Family Dynamics on Business Succession: How Do You Start and Where Do You Go? at an upcoming educational talk in Los Angeles.

Those interested in hearing Ambrecht’s presentation can attend the luncheon or listen via dial-in audio. The luncheon will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at 1840 Century Park East, Ste. 1900. Register online at www.regonline.com/stepla-2017-08.

The talk will focus on the fact that only 35 percent of family businesses successfully pass from the first to the second generation, and, of those, only 15 percent transition to the third generation. Challenges in business succession among families will be addressed.

Also speaking at the event will be Randy Jaffe, a consultant with the Owner Managed Business Institute. Jaffe is a guest faculty member at Harvard Business School who has worked in the family business succession field for 34 years.
 
Hosting the event is the Los Angeles branch of STEP World Wide, a London-based international organization of lawyers and advisors helping families plan their assets across generations.

Ambrecht joined STEP World Wide to share his knowledge with others, including clients. Ambrecht also established the first U.S. Business Families Special Interest Group.
 
To learn more, call Ambrecht, 965-1329 or visit www.taxlawsb.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Attorney John W. Ambrecht.

 

