Local Author Working to Inspire Next Generation

Program brings in community speakers who tell kids about their work and talents

Montecito publisher/author, Alicia St. John, with children of the Boys & Girls Club, Lompoc.
Montecito publisher/author, Alicia St. John, with children of the Boys & Girls Club, Lompoc. (Kat Stimson)
By Alicia St. John | August 23, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Montecito publisher and author Alicia St. John has created the mentorship program, Inspire the Next Generation, which she gifted to the Boys & Girls Club.

 

An interactive TedTalks for children, the program brings in speakers from the local community to talk about their professions, talents and ideas.

St. John held the first assembly this week with the Boys and Girls Club in Lompoc, where she introduced her award-winning children's book and character, Piglet Willy.

Endorsed by author Ray Bradbury, Stan Lee of Marvel Comics and Thom Steinbeck, Piglet Willy is written in comical rhyme, in the tradition of Dr. Seuss.

St. John, who writes under the pen name Miss Whitewitch, gave her TedTalks theme on creating children's characters and learning about ourselves in the process.

"When we realize that we are all of the characters in a book, the hero, the princess, the witch and and the wizard too, then we understand that we are writing our own life stories and we have the power to save the day," she said.

The children of the Boys and Girls Club were gifted 150 books through the generosity of Ginni Drier, who collected the first editions of Piglet Willy for the Drier Museum; Morris and Irma Jurkowitz; and Lauren O'Reilly.

Future speakers are Dr. Gregory Charlton, an ex-Olympian athlete who twice broke Mark Sptiz's record; Dr. Jim Adams, an international iron man competitor, and trick rider; and Bruce Sandifer, who will lecture on horsemanship and the art of the vaquero.

"All of the guest lectures are bridges to a wider world of options for children to discover that there are options in life, a world without limitations, if only they will reach, " St. John said.

— Alicia St. John.

