Local Author’s Book on Martial Artists a Bestseller

By Alex Rodriguez for Martial Arts Family Fitness | December 16, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Martial Arts Family Fitness has announced that Master Melodee Meyer, the school’s co-owner, has released her book Black Belt Power – Inspirational Stories by Extraordinary Martial Artists.

A compilation of stories by martial artists from around the country, including some from Santa Barbara, the book became a No. 1 International Best Seller in its first week on Amazon.com.

Meyer will hold a local book-signing at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Area 51 Winery, 137 Anacapa St., Suite B, Santa Barbara.

"We are very excited to announce that Black Belt Power has been published and is now available on Amazon and in select bookstores across the country," said Meyer.

“The reader will enjoy hearing from such martial arts legends and champions as Cynthia Rothrock, Benny “The Jet” Urquidez and Bill “Superfoot” Wallace," said Meyer.

"They will also enjoy stories by small business owners, teachers, executives and others that attribute their success in life, as well as how they adapted to, and dealt with, failure by using the life skills they have learned through their training,” she said.
 
Black Belt Power is a collection of uplifting tales of transformation that exemplify the power of the human spirit. Each chapter sheds new light on the values required to live a life of passion, triumph and ultimate success.

“Our incredible contributors were eager to help on this project, and I owe them all a debt of gratitude,” said Meyer. "Each black belt in the book shares a story about their success, failures, and the lessons that they have learned in and out of the training hall.”

For information on Martial Arts Family Fitness, visit www.kickboxers.com or call 963-6233.

— Alex Rodriguez for Martial Arts Family Fitness.

 
