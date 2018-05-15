Local Author’s Book Seeks Sea Change in Ways of Education

Santa Barbara resident and author Stacy Pulice will be reading and discussing her new book Listen to the Children, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Montecito’s Tecolote Book Shop, and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Chaucer’s Bookstore in Santa Barbara.

Pulice's book, published by Weeping Willow Books, offers a new guide to reforming schools. Just out, it already is among the top 10 books on Amazon under the heading Education Reform and Policy – Charter Schools.

In Listen to the Children, Pulice implores readers to tap into the creative souls of children, listen to them, and acknowledge that students and teachers alike are suffering. The book shows that if we approach educating our children from a life- and soul-affirming place, they will thrive.

Many people believe today's educational system is broken, an archaic process based on a colonization that is both dulling and ineffective. Teachers, administrators, and parents are asked to buy into this colonizing model by a compulsory government school system.

Shifting it will require an awareness described in the field of liberation psychology: a clear vision of what damage the current system might be doing, and a vision of the common aims of all who wish to educate children as free thinkers from a position of love and secure relationships.

Pulice’s research within schools has the potential to powerfully impact and improve the education of children in America, and around the world.

Listen to the Children argues that healing will be found through an educational system that focuses on the development of the whole child, one that allows for attachment, relationship, and love in education, factors known to be primary in the developing child.

“Now, more than ever, the core values of community, education and love are vital to our well-being and that of the planet," said Brian McWilliams, headmaster, Santa Barbara Middle School.

"Stacy Pulice’s work highlights the tenets of Middle School—inspiring healthy, loving relationships, cultivating the intrinsic motivation to learn, and building strong communities to demonstrate why the sacred pursuit of knowledge, both of the world and one’s self, is a noble quest of the utmost importance,” he said.

“Stacy Pulice has written an essential book about love; the love of humanity, the love of a holistic education, and the love of students and educators," said psychologist Jennifer Freed, co-founder of the teen program AHA!

"She thoughtfully exposes the current underlying biases disenfranchising youth from a meaningful and life enhancing education and points to the four simple mindsets that can re-engage and re-animate teachers and students," Freed said.

Pulice is the founder of The Art of Rehumanizing, sharing the perspective that kindness and human connection brings out the best in people. A mother of three, her current research centers around love, healing, and emotional safety in schools.

For more than 20 years, she has served on numerous boards committed to fostering emotional intelligence in education.

Listen to the Children is for sale through booksellers and online at Amazon and Weeping Willow Books.

More at www.listentothechildrenbook.com and www.drstacypulice.com.

— Marcia Meier for Weeping Willow Books.