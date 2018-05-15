Friday, June 29 , 2018, 11:37 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Local Author’s Book Seeks Sea Change in Ways of Education

By Marcia Meier for Weeping Willow Books | May 15, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Stacy Pulice
Stacy Pulice

Santa Barbara resident and author Stacy Pulice will be reading and discussing her new book Listen to the Children, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Montecito’s Tecolote Book Shop, and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Chaucer’s Bookstore in Santa Barbara.

Pulice's book, published by Weeping Willow Books, offers a new guide to reforming schools. Just out, it already is among the top 10 books on Amazon under the heading Education Reform and Policy – Charter Schools.

In Listen to the Children, Pulice implores readers to tap into the creative souls of children, listen to them, and acknowledge that students and teachers alike are suffering. The book shows that if we approach educating our children from a life- and soul-affirming place, they will thrive.

Many people believe today's educational system is broken, an archaic process based on a colonization that is both dulling and ineffective. Teachers, administrators, and parents are asked to buy into this colonizing model by a compulsory government school system.

Shifting it will require an awareness described in the field of liberation psychology: a clear vision of what damage the current system might be doing, and a vision of the common aims of all who wish to educate children as free thinkers from a position of love and secure relationships.

Pulice’s research within schools has the potential to powerfully impact and improve the education of children in America, and around the world.

Listen to the Children argues that healing will be found through an educational system that focuses on the development of the whole child, one that allows for attachment, relationship, and love in education, factors known to be primary in the developing child.

“Now, more than ever, the core values of community, education and love are vital to our well-being and that of the planet," said Brian McWilliams, headmaster, Santa Barbara Middle School.

"Stacy Pulice’s work highlights the tenets of Middle School—inspiring healthy, loving relationships, cultivating the intrinsic motivation to learn, and building strong communities to demonstrate why the sacred pursuit of knowledge, both of the world and one’s self, is a noble quest of the utmost importance,” he said.

“Stacy Pulice has written an essential book about love; the love of humanity, the love of a holistic education, and the love of students and educators," said psychologist Jennifer Freed, co-founder of the teen program AHA!

"She thoughtfully exposes the current underlying biases disenfranchising youth from a meaningful and life enhancing education and points to the four simple mindsets that can re-engage and re-animate teachers and students," Freed said.

Pulice is the founder of The Art of Rehumanizing, sharing the perspective that kindness and human connection brings out the best in people. A mother of three, her current research centers around love, healing, and emotional safety in schools.

For more than 20 years, she has served on numerous boards committed to fostering emotional intelligence in education.

Listen to the Children is for sale through booksellers and online at Amazon and Weeping Willow Books.

More at www.listentothechildrenbook.com and www.drstacypulice.com.

— Marcia Meier for Weeping Willow Books.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 