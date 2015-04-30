Local Autism Expert Dr. Tom McCool to Participate in Pentagon Autism Roundtable

On Tuesday, May 5, Dr. Tom McCool, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board in Buellton, will participate in the Autism Roundtable sponsored by the Department of Defense.

The DOD is seeking input on the Department of Defense Autism Care Demonstration, an initiative expanding Autism healthcare under the TRICARE benefit that went into effect July 25, 2014, and continues to Dec. 31, 2018.

Dr. McCool will provide news about two behavior technician credentials issued by the QABA Credentialing Board, including the organization’s educational, supervisory and ethical requirements for individuals providing direct behavioral therapy for children with autism.

“It’s hard for many people to believe, but more than 85 percent of the individuals providing direct care behavioral services in classrooms, group homes, and employment programs have no formal credential or license,” Dr. McCool said, “and with the growing need for a qualified work force in this area, our credentials demonstrate a professional level of expertise.”

The QABA Credentialing Board was founded in 2012, and has continuously worked to professionalize the occupation of “autism provider,” and expand the qualified work force available to properly serve the expanded numbers of children who need specialized behavioral services.

Dr. McCool joined the board in October 2014, and is guiding the organization in an accreditation process under two nationally recognized accrediting bodies: American National Standards Institute and the National Commission on Certifying Agencies.

From 2005 to 2014, Dr. McCool served as president/CEO of the Eden Family of Services, based in Princeton, N.J., and from 1996 to 2005, Dr. McCool served as the vice president of development and government relations for The Devereux Foundation nationally.

From 1985 to 1996, he was the executive director of Devereux California with responsibility for Clinical, Residential, Educational/Vocational and Recreational Programs for 235 children and adults who have a developmental disability.

Dr. McCool is a founder of the National Commission on Accreditation of Special Education Services and a founder of the National Association of Residential Providers of Services for Adults with Autism. From 2012 to 2015, Dr. McCool served as president of the National Association of Private Special Education Services. For more than 30 years, Dr. McCool has been a member of the Autism Society of America.

Individuals who seek more information about the QABA Credentialing Board can click here or call 805.691.9367.