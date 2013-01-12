Local Auto Detailer Offers Exclusive ‘Green’ Waterless Car-Care System

Quality Wash & Detail, a local mobile auto detailing company owned and operated by Santa Barbara-area resident Gene Wanek, has been offered an exclusive distributorship throughout Central California with CroftGateUSA, a line of waterless car-care products.

Wanek, who opened his business in August 2000, specializes in maintenance of high-end luxury car collections and private-party vehicles, as well as headlight restoration and cabin air filter replacement. He recently worked with Ocean View Motors in Carpinteria.

The principals — Lucas Seehof, Dave Seehof and Chris Persoon — collaborated to design and build a one-of-a-kind environmentally friendly mobile auto detailing unit to provide service to clients at their home and business locations. All equipment is now battery-operated rather than being powered by gas, allowing Quality Detail to offer waterless cleaning when appropriate.

Wanek’s embrace of this unique, eco-responsible approach to caring for vehicles won him the exclusive distributorship with CroftGateUSA.

”I am very pleased to be able to support the environment while maintaining our high level of service standards,” Wanek said.

Quality Wash & Detail is offering special discounts on services throughout January and February to celebrate the new “green” direction of his business. Wanek can be reached at 805.570.1076 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for information and appointments.