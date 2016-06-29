Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:54 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local Balloon Artist Anais Williams Contributes to Giant Installation for Chicago Pride Parade

Anais Williams of Santa Barbara-based Ana’s Balloon Creations joined dozens of other balloon artist to create a colorful display for the Chicago Pride Parade.
Anais Williams of Santa Barbara-based Ana’s Balloon Creations joined dozens of other balloon artist to create a colorful display for the Chicago Pride Parade. (Aneta NetaBug Photography)
By Anais Williams for Ana’s Balloon Creations | June 29, 2016 | 11:40 a.m.

Anais Williams of Ana’s Balloon Creations spent the last week with a team of 40 balloon artists from all over the country to build the largest balloon entry Chicago Pride has ever seen.

The parade took place Sunday, June 26, at noon, and Williams marched with a group of 200 people in front of a million spectators. 

The theme of the entry was “Peace, Love and Happiness,” and the team used over 40,000 balloons to create a display that covered three city blocks.

“This event was a fantastic way to send a positive message of unity after the tragedy in Orlando,” Anais said.

To check out the amazing video of the balloon display, click here.

One of the creations, Conrad the Unicorn, was so popular that the video gained over 7 million views on Facebook.

Ana’s Balloon Creations is looking forward to participating in parades around the Santa Barbara County area following this event.

For more information, contact Williams at 805.403.1036 or visit her on Facebook.

Anais Williams is the certified balloon behind Ana’s Balloon Creations.

One of Chicago Pride’s balloon creations was Conrad the Unicorn, a video of whom rose to viral fame. Click to view larger
One of Chicago Pride’s balloon creations was Conrad the Unicorn, a video of whom rose to viral fame. (Aneta NetaBug Photography)
 
