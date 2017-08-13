Local Band Crisptones to Rock at Concert In Park

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY), Inc. will present a performance by the Crisptones as part of the YMCA Family Day in the Park, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, near the main entrance of Waller Park, 300 Goodwin Road.

Started by brothers Mark and Robin Crisp on the Central Coast, the Crisptones are a soft classic rock band with great covers and originals.

Concerts in the Park are free and family friendly, so pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy good music and good times.

As the Aug. 20 concert is part of the larger Family Day in the Park event, parking is limited, so early arrival is suggested.

A list of all Concerts in the Park is on the city’s website, http://www.cityofsantamaria.org/home/showdocument?id=11978.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.