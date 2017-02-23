Local Band Stolen Thunder to Open for Steppenwolf

Local Santa Barbara band Stolen Thunder will open for the legendary Steppenwolf at 6 p.m. March 4 at the Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St, Ojai, then play at 10 p.m. at Roy, 7 W. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara.
Members of Stolen Thunder, a rising Santa Barbara rock band, say they are honored to open for Steppenwolf who, in 2016 was nominated for induction into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame with hits like "Born to be Wild" and "Magic Carpet Ride."
This summer will mark Steppenwolf’s 50th anniversary.
Stolen Thunder recently took a break from playing gigs and is recording its first record at the Foo Fighters' Studio 606 in the San Fernando Valley with Taylor Hawkins on drums. They band is being produced by chief engineer John “Lou” Lousteau and Chris Pelonis.
— Kim Pelonis/Traci Collins for Stolen Thunder.