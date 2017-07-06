Local Bank CEO Part of Summit for Danny Charity Hike

Janet Garufis, Montecito Bank & Trust chairman/CEO, is part of a team of community leaders from Santa Barbara currently taking part in the 2017 Summit for Danny International Climb, trekking the Dolomites in Italy.

They are on a 10-day journey during which the hikers will climb more than 70 miles and reach heights of 9,724 feet on Summit Day.

Led by Bob and Patty Bryant, the International Summit for Danny climbs have been taking place since 1999. Since then, some $2.6 million have been raised to support the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

The center, named after Bob Bryant's son who died of a drug overdose, is home to CADA’s youth treatment programs for teens struggling with substance abuse. More than 5,500 teens have been served by the center since it opened in 2001.

This is Garufis’ first international climb, but she has been involved with CADA and said she believes in the nonprofit's mission of "creating a safer and healthier community.”

Past International Summit for Danny climbs have taken hikers to Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Canadian Arctic, Peru's 20,000-ft. Mount Pisco, Ecuador, Bhutan, Patagonia, Mont Blanc, Bosnia, New Zealand, the Camino de Santiago, Spain and Norway.

Also participating this year are: Sally Arnold, Michelle Berti, Shannon and Laurie Bryant, Bill Burke, Carolyn Chandler, Dennis Forster, Carol Green, Peter Hilf, Carol-Anne Lonson, Linda Lorenzen, Bill and Kristi Parish, Andrea Pighetti, Margot Roseman, Cynder Sinclair, Ed Stonefelt and Marie Ann Straight.

All climbers are responsible for paying their way, and raising a minimum donation, so every dollar contributed by the public goes directly to CADA’s Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

To learn more, support the team or support an individual hiker, visit www.SFDInternational.org.

— Catherine Remak for Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.



