Local Banker O’Connor Joins Westmont Foundation

Christopher O’Connor, a 30-year resident and longtime local banker, has joined the Westmont Foundation, which cultivates ties between Westmont and the community.

O’Connor, a wealth adviser of The Private Bank at Union Bank, began his career in 1991 with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. During that time he has worked with numerous Westmont alumni as colleagues or clients.

“I am most impressed with Westmont’s commitment to higher education and guiding students to become socially responsible, productive members of society,” he said.

O’Connor hopes his position on the board will help continue the college’s relationship with Union Bank, which has been a sponsor of the Westmont President’s Breakfast.

“The highly esteemed list of past speakers has set the bar as well as community expectations very high,” he said. “I look forward to participating in this celebrated annual event.

“This is a chance for me to develop new relationships with respected members of the Santa Barbara community and learn more about Westmont and its students,” he said.

O’Connor frequently visits the campus and has taken part in the monthly public viewings at the Westmont Observatory.

“It’s absolutely amazing to gaze at the heavens and see the beauty that surrounds us,” he said. “It’s just another example of Westmont giving back to the Santa Barbara community.”

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.