Local Banking Update Focus of IMA Chapter Dinner Meeting

Join the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants for a presentation next Wednesday, Oct. 9, by Bobby Boyes from the Bank of Santa Barbara as he discusses topics such as differentiations of regional banks versus national/multinational banks and recent changes in the local banking community.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

This month’s dinner meeting will be held at Casa Blanca Restaurant, 330 State St. The dinner meeting cost is $25 per person, and attendees can earn 1 CPE.

Networking and registration will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Please RSVP by Friday to [email protected].

IMA, the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, provides a forum for research, practice development, education, knowledge sharing and advocacy of the highest ethical and best business practices.

IMA is a collective voice for professionals around the world who work in business, distinct from public accounting.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of IMA meets monthly September through May on the second Wednesday of every month. Meeting times and locations vary. For more information, click here or email [email protected].

— Dana Dunaway is the vice president of communications for the Institute of Management Accountants-Santa Barbara Chapter.