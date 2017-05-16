Local Business Women to Share Secrets of Success

A local business success panel is the featured event at an upcoming meeting of the Central Coast California chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO).

The luncheon session will be 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the San Luis Obispo Country Club. Guests are welcome. There will be opportunities for attendees to network with other business owners.

The panel will include Diana Gabriel, co-founder of A Change of A Dress; Mary Verdin, president and chief strategy officer of Verdin Marketing; and Jennifer Idler, human resources and events manger at Idler’s Home.

“Women business owners encounter unique challenges,” said Dawn Goonetilleke, president of the NAWBO Central Coast Chapter.

“We’re grateful these women are eager to share their perspective and experience to help us all navigate these challenges and be successful,” she said.

"I love the opportunity to share ideas with other women business owners. I always gain as much as I give, and appreciate the supportive environment of women helping women," said Verdin, who founded her firm in 2003 based on the Central Coast.

“Encouraging personal growth in the work place, home and community is a priority amongst helping women business owners," said Idler, whose family business was established on the Central Coast in 1954.

NAWBO CCC is a local chapter of a national organization dedicated to helping female entrepreneurs succeed. The group focuses on being purposeful, effective, courageous advocates for women business owners, said local board member Heather Moreno.

Reservations at least one week in advance of luncheon are $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Reservations can be made by emailing nawb[email protected]

For information on joining NAWBO visit www.nawbo.org and click on membership.

— Heather Moreno for Central Coast Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners.