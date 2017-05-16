Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:44 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Business

Local Business Women to Share Secrets of Success

By Heather Moreno for Central Coast California chapter, National Association of Women Business Owners | May 16, 2017 | 11:44 a.m.

A local business success panel is the featured event at an upcoming meeting of the Central Coast California chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO).

The luncheon session will be 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the San Luis Obispo Country Club. Guests are welcome. There will be opportunities for attendees to network with other business owners.

The panel will include Diana Gabriel, co-founder of A Change of A Dress; Mary Verdin, president and chief strategy officer of Verdin Marketing; and Jennifer Idler, human resources and events manger at Idler’s Home.

“Women business owners encounter unique challenges,” said Dawn Goonetilleke, president of the NAWBO Central Coast Chapter.

“We’re grateful these women are eager to share their perspective and experience to help us all navigate these challenges and be successful,” she said.

"I love the opportunity to share ideas with other women business owners. I always gain as much as I give, and appreciate the supportive environment of women helping women," said Verdin, who founded her firm in 2003 based on the Central Coast.

“Encouraging personal growth in the work place, home and community is a priority amongst helping women business owners," said Idler, whose family business was established on the Central Coast in 1954.

NAWBO CCC is a local chapter of a national organization dedicated to helping female entrepreneurs succeed. The group focuses on being purposeful, effective, courageous advocates for women business owners, said local board member Heather Moreno.

Reservations at least one week in advance of luncheon are $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Reservations can be made by emailing nawb[email protected]

For information on joining NAWBO visit www.nawbo.org and click on membership.

— Heather Moreno for Central Coast Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 