More Than 150 Local Businesses, Organizations to ‘Go Red’ with American Heart Association

Business leaders, employees and even a few monkeys will show their support for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign by participating in several National Wear Red Day Events throughout the city to celebrate the 13th annual National Go Red Day on Friday, Feb. 6.

The annual Go Red for Women campaign raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, and encourages them to take preventive measures to reduce their risk. The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women and those who love them, to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. On a national level, the Go Red For Women movement has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.

More than 150 Santa Barbara businesses, organizations and schools will “Go Red,” including:

» Santa Barbara Zoo — Animal keepers will talk about animal heart health throughout the day. Employees will be encouraged to wear red. Guests wearing red will get free “I Heart” buttons, and heart healthy activities like jump rope will take place throughout the day. In addition, a heart healthy lunch option will be served and heart care info will be included in the weekly staff memo.

» Union Bank — As the local presenting sponsor of the Santa Barbara Go Red for Women Movement all Union Bank branches will support National Go Red Day with employees wearing red.

» UC Santa Barbara Sororities — Alpha Phi, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, and Pi Beta Phi will be going red.

» Harding Elementary School — Staff and students to wear red, heart healthy recess activities to be played, heart healthy lunches encouraged and included at the cafeteria, 20 minute running activity included for physical education.

» Boys and Girls Club of East Canon Perdido — Employees and kids to wear red, red balloons displayed, heart art project for the children.

» Santa Barbara Auto Group — Red cars on display, red bows on display, and employees to wear red.

» Michael Stars — Employees to wear red, red balloons on display, 10 percent of daily sales donated to American Heart Association.

» Blacksheep — Employees to wear red, customers wearing red will receive a free heart dessert

» Chili’s in Goleta — Mention Wear Red Day and 15 percent of proceeds will be donated to AHA all day

» Head to Toe in Carpintaria — Employees to wear red, red balloons on display, red merchandise on display, one day discount to customers wearing red.

Click here for the full list of businesses Going Red. For more information regarding Go Red at Santa Barbara businesses, please call Sarah Stretz at 805.963.8862.

— Tamara White is the marketing director for the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.