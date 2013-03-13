Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Catholic Leaders Excited by Selection of Pope Francis

Choice of Argentine Cardinal Bergoglio described as 'exciting" and 'hopeful'

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 13, 2013 | 7:13 p.m.

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio makes his first appearance before the faithful Wednesday as Pope Francis. (Vatican TV photo)
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio makes his first appearance before the faithful Wednesday as Pope Francis. (Vatican TV photo)

Local Catholic leaders used words such as “exciting” and “hopeful” to described Wednesday’s selection of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio as pope to lead the church’s 1.2 billion followers worldwide.

Bergoglio, who took the name Pope Francis, succeeds Pope Benedict XVI, who stepped down due to declining health.

“It seems like an incredible breath of fresh air,” said the Rev. Larry Gosselin, associate pastor at St. Barbara Parish inside the Santa Barbara Mission. “There’s a humility about him.”

Bergoglio’s elevation to pope came more than an hour after white smoke poured from the chimney at the Vatican, signaling that a new pontiff had been selected by the gathered cardinals.

The traditional signal — white smoke when a pope is chosen as opposed to black smoke if not — was noted at 11:06 a.m. PST. It was accompanied by the ringing of bells, and was broadcast live around the world by numerous television networks.

“I’m very inspired by name he took,” said the Rev. Mario Prietto of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in downtown Santa Barbara. “Francis was a great saint who served the poor.”

St. Francis of Assisi, a 12th-century Catholic friar, founded the Franciscan Order, and took a vow of poverty to serve God and others.

The choice “signals that reaching out to the poor is very important to the papacy,” Gosselin said.

Prietto and Gosselin were both attending a gathering of local Catholic clergy Wednesday when they learned of Bergoglio’s selection.

“I was just as surprised as anybody else,” said Prietto, noting that the new pontiff was not among those being mentioned as likely to become pope.

Bergoglio, 76, brings some firsts to the papacy: He is the first Jesuit to become pope, and the first pontiff to come from the Americas.

“That’s really something,” said Prietto. “He comes from Latin America where the faith is so strong.”

That heritage has special resonance for Prietto, whose father is from Peru and mother is from Mexico.

Prietto noted that Bergoglio “shunned the trappings of being a cardinal,” moving out of the ornate palace in Buenos Aires in favor of an apartment. He also cooked for himself and took public transportation, he said.

The choice of Bergoglio “signals that reaching out to the poor is very important to the papacy,” Gosselin said.

In watching Begoglio’s first appearance as pope, Prietto said he was touched that “before he gave the traditional blessing, he asked people to pray and bless him.”

“It was a beautiful gesture,” he said.

Bergoglio is the 266th pope, and had served as a cardinal since 2001.

One of five children, he was born in Buenos Aires; his father was a railroad worker and his mother was a homemaker.

He entered the priesthood in 1969, after receiving a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Buenos Aires and attending theology school.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 