Local Celebration to Mark United Nations Day

The United Nations Association of Santa Barbara will be hosting a United Nations Day Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at the University Club in Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

United Nations Day marks the anniversary of the 1945 United Nations Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being. October 24 has been celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948.

To commemorate UN Day, the United Nations Association of Santa Barbara invites the public to a free film screening of the compelling documentary “On the Edge” by local filmmaker Douglas Gillies.

The film is a wake-up call featuring Ted Turner, Jane Goodall, Huston Smith and other prominent global voices on alarming conditions around the world. We’ll provide sumptuous desserts for the film screening, and an engaging discussion after.

The public is welcome, and the event is free. For more information, call Barbara Gaughen-Muller, 680-9445.

— Sharon Byrne for United Nations Association of Santa Barbara.