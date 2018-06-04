Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:51 am | Overcast with Haze 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Members of Six Chambers of Commerce Converge for First-Ever Joint Mixer

DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara hosts an evening of networking for hundreds of Central Coast business leaders

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 9, 2014 | 10:06 p.m.

Members from six local chambers of commerce gathered Thursday evening for a packed event that marked the first time the Central Coast business leaders all stood under the same roof.

DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara hosted the two-hour “La Vida Local” networking mixer, featuring members of the Goleta Valley, Santa Barbara Region, Santa Barbara Hispanic, Santa Ynez, Carpinteria Valley and San Luis Obispo chambers of commerce.

The car dealership showroom brimmed with the voices and laughter of more than 400 guests, many standing shoulder-to-shoulder near tables of free food and a bar with free drinks of their choosing.

Dana Ochoa, corporate business sales manager at DCH Lexus, said the gathering came about when staff tried coordinating an event for the Santa Barbara and Hispanic chamber organizations.

The mixer was meant to help bring businesses together and into DCH Lexus, which has been open nearly two years and has been becoming a member of chambers of commerce ever since.

Word spread a bit better than organizers imagined — hence the long guest list.

“We just wanted to spread the word on the Central Coast,” Ochoa said. “I just felt like we didn’t want to leave them out. We’re thrilled and excited to be a part of the community.”

chamber event
Raffle prize winners are announced as guests from local chambers of commerce gather at DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara on Thursday for a night of networking. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

All chambers had booths set up to relay information and answer any questions, and a large crowd gathered around the center of the room to hear who won raffle prizes.

Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber President Luis Villegas was using the event to help get the word out about the organization’s new small-business workshops to complement the usual social mixers.

“It’s great,” Villegas said. “It’s all about collaborating and bringing more resources to small-business owners.”

Catered treats were all from local purveyors, hand-picked by local chamber members who represented the small-business owners’ interests.

Many guests talked about how excited they were to see so many faces — both new and familiar — gathering for the sake of fostering small business.

“A lot of us see each other at events,” Carpinteria Valley Chamber President Lynda Lang said. “Now we’re together in the same place.”

DCH Lexus plans to make the joint mixer an annual event, maybe inviting chambers from Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton or others next year, Ochoa said, adding, “The more the merrier.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 