Local Chapter of UC Hastings Alumni to Host Privacy Law Discussion Forum

The Santa Barbara UC Hastings Alumni Association, in collaboration with Santa Barbara Barristers, will present an open forum discussion on privacy at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2016, at Santa Barbara College of Law, which is located at 20 E. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

The discussion will feature privacy law expert and UC Hastings alumnus Nate Cardozo.

Cardozo is a senior staff attorney on the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s digital civil liberties team. In addition to his focus on free speech and privacy litigation, Cardozo works on EFF’s cryptography policy and the Coders’ Rights Project.

The event is free and open to the public. A one hour Minimum Continuing Legal Education credit is available for $20.

Payment for the MCLE credit may be made in cash or by check made payable to The Santa Barbara Barristers.

Please direct all inquiries to Christopher M. Cotter at [email protected] or by 805.692.2800.

— Ariel Calonne represents the Santa Barbara UC Hastings Alumni Association.