Local Chiropractors Supporting Girls Inc. with Back-to-School Drive

Santa Barbara and Goleta area residents are invited to donate $10 or more in school supplies to Dr. Lucas Chesser D.C. and Dr. Steve Hewitt D.C. at Upward Living Chiropractic Wellness and Core Chiropractic, respectively.

The donations not only support Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, but givers receive a gift certificate for a free chiropractic consultation, examination, any necessary X-ray and the report of findings for themselves or as a gift to friend and family.

Donations can be dropped off at the practice in Goleta between now and Sept. 6.

Dr. Chesser and Dr. Hewitt partnered for the school supply drive so they could help support education in their community.

“I am excited that Girls Inc. decided to accept our donations," Dr. Chesser said. “I strongly believe that education is the foundation of a healthier community, and in my mission statement I express that what I want to do with my practice is inspire the community to create a better world through education, outreach and community service.”

Dr. Hewitt suggested Girls Inc. as the nonprofit of choice as he was familiar with the organization through a friend who worked for it in the Bay Area.

"I saw firsthand the great work this organization does,” Dr. Hewitt said. “The Back-to-School Drive gives us a notable opportunity to not only support the Girls Inc. children get a better education, but also to educate community members about spinal and overall health.”

The Santa Barbara location of Girls Inc. is just blocks away from the Upward Living Chiropractic Wellness and Core Chiropractic office on Hollister Avenue, making this the perfect choice to aid not only the general Santa Barbara community but the immediate Goleta neighborhood. Donations will be collected at 5370 Hollister Ave., Suite K in Goleta Mondays through Fridays during business hours. Call the chiropractic offices before dropping off the donations or to redeem the gift certificate for the free health care visit.

— Nicole Walther represents Upward Living Chiropractic Wellness and Core Chiropractic.