Monday, June 11 , 2018, 1:52 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local Chiropractors Supporting Girls Inc. with Back-to-School Drive

By Nicole Walther for Dr. Lucas Chesser | August 15, 2013 | 11:20 a.m.

Santa Barbara and Goleta area residents are invited to donate $10 or more in school supplies to Dr. Lucas Chesser D.C. and Dr. Steve Hewitt D.C. at Upward Living Chiropractic Wellness and Core Chiropractic, respectively.

The donations not only support Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, but givers receive a gift certificate for a free chiropractic consultation, examination, any necessary X-ray and the report of findings for themselves or as a gift to friend and family.

Donations can be dropped off at the practice in Goleta between now and Sept. 6.

Dr. Chesser and Dr. Hewitt partnered for the school supply drive so they could help support education in their community.

“I am excited that Girls Inc. decided to accept our donations," Dr. Chesser said. “I strongly believe that education is the foundation of a healthier community, and in my mission statement I express that what I want to do with my practice is inspire the community to create a better world through education, outreach and community service.”

Dr. Hewitt suggested Girls Inc. as the nonprofit of choice as he was familiar with the organization through a friend who worked for it in the Bay Area.

"I saw firsthand the great work this organization does,” Dr. Hewitt said. “The Back-to-School Drive gives us a notable opportunity to not only support the Girls Inc. children get a better education, but also to educate community members about spinal and overall health.”

The Santa Barbara location of Girls Inc. is just blocks away from the Upward Living Chiropractic Wellness and Core Chiropractic office on Hollister Avenue, making this the perfect choice to aid not only the general Santa Barbara community but the immediate Goleta neighborhood. Donations will be collected at 5370 Hollister Ave., Suite K in Goleta Mondays through Fridays during business hours. Call the chiropractic offices before dropping off the donations or to redeem the gift certificate for the free health care visit.

— Nicole Walther represents Upward Living Chiropractic Wellness and Core Chiropractic.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 