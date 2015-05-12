Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:07 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Coalition Against Gun Violence to Mark 20 Years of Violence Prevention with Anniversary Gala

By Danny Fitzgibbons for the Coalition Against Gun Violence | May 12, 2015 | 11:24 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s Coalition Against Gun Violence (CAGV) will hold its 20th Anniversary Celebration from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17 at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

The public is invited to help celebrate CAGV’s important milestone — 20 years as the only gun violence prevention organization on the Central Coast.

On this special day, CAGV will honor outstanding individuals who have led the way in gun violence prevention since CAGV’s inception in 1995, including such as distinguished community members as Marty Blum, Lois Capps, Salud Carbajal, Bill Cirone, Joyce Dudley, Doreen Farr, Gregg Hart, Hannah-Beth Jackson, Ann Reiss Lane, former Santa Barbara Mayor Sheila Lodge, Cathy Murillo, Selma Rubin, Cam Sanchez, Helene Schneider, Harwood “Bendy” White, Das Williams, Janet Wolf, and founders Toni Wellen and Illene Pritikin.

CAGV honorees have worked diligently for gun-violence prevention in our community, state and nation. They have also made it possible for this unique, local grassroots organization to achieve significant goals along the way while making our community a safer place to live.

This 20th Anniversary Celebration is also an annual fundraiser that will provide multiple opportunities for the community to show their support by either purchasing silent auction items or a congratulatory ad in our Anniversary Program or by making a reservation for the event today on their website www.sbcoalition.org.

Proceeds from this event will primarily fund CAGV’s June 13’s Second Annual Gun Buyback event. Funds raised will also allow CAGV to continue to keep the community informed about firearm issues through educational community forums, newsletters, their website and social media presence.

CAGV co-chair Wellen will lead the traditional “Bell Ceremony” held to remember those who have lost loved ones to gun violence. CAGV will toll the bell in honor of those killed locally in the Goleta Post Office and Isla Vista massacres, the twenty children and six adults killed at Sandyhook and to recognize the thirty thousand Americans killed by firearms annually. Any member of the audience who has lost a family member or friend to gun violence is invited to come forward, say the name of their loved one and ring the Bell.

The cost for the event is $75 for members, $85 for nonmembers and $90 for a CAGV membership and luncheon. For reservations and additional information, please call 805.564.6803 or follow the link to www.sbcoalition.org. We appreciate your support and look forward to celebrating with you!

The Coalition Against Gun Violence is a nonprofit coalition comprising over 40 partner organizations, which are united against gun violence and committed to creating a safer community for Santa Barbara County residents through its educational programs and advocacy for effective local, state and national policies and legislation.

— Danny Fitzgibbons represents the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

