Coldwell Banker Affiliates Give $43,000 to Local Charities

Affiliate agents with the Montecito and Santa Barbara offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage have donated $43,000 to local charities so far in 2018 through the Coldwell Banker Community Foundation.

The donations went to Direct Relief, Firefighters Alliance, Habitat for Humanity Santa Barbara Community College, Carpinteria High School, and Montecito Union School District.

“Our affiliate agents are always happy to make contributions to positively affect our communities and have been extraordinarily generous this year,” said Cynthia York Shadian, branch manager of the Montecito and Santa Barbara offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“I am excited to see the great work these organizations will be able to accomplish thanks to our support,” she said.

— Miguel Covarrubias for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.