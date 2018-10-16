Local Coldwell Banker Offices Help Find Forever Homes for Pets

The Santa Barbara and Montecito offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage participated in the C.A.R.E.4Paws' Wags n' Whiskers Festival Oct. 13, where 12 dogs and three cats were adopted.

“Our agents were excited to participate in the local Wags n’ Whiskers Festival as part of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s annual Homes for Dogs Project,” said Cindy York Shadian, branch manager of Santa Barbara and Montecito offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“It warmed our hearts to be able to sponsor adoption fees for 15 rescues; helping them find forever homes and all of the happy new pet owners find their new best friends,” she said.

“There were 12 dogs and three kittens adopted, so we were very pleased,” she said.

“Our agents and staff look forward to this annual event, it is always a fun and rewarding day for all. We look forward to partnering with Wags n’ Whiskers for years to come,” she said.

Wags n' Whiskers celebrates animals and the organizations and businesses that help them. Since 2009, the event has become the largest pet adoption on the Central Coast. This past year, Wags n' Whiskers inspired some 30 pet adoptions.

The nonprofit C.A.R.E.4Paws works to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pets and pet owners in need.

For more information, visit www.care4paws.org/wagsnwhiskers.

For about Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

— Miguel Covarrubias for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.