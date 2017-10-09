Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local Collaborative Aims to Bolster Pupils’ Reading Proficiency

Third grade seen as tipping point for future educational success

Representatives from United Way of Santa Barbara County, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Santa Barbara Library at reading campaign launch. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | October 9, 2017 | 3:54 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) and its partners have introduced a new local collaboration focused on improving third grade-reading proficiency, the No. 1 predictor of future school success.

Part of a national collaboration, the Santa Barbara County Campaign for Grade Level Reading kicked off at the Santa Barbara Public Library Sept. 28.

The event highlighted the comprehensive and coordinated set of services made to help children (from birth through third grade) and their parents.

Approved by the national Campaign for Grade Level Reading in May 2017, the local initiative’s action plan aims, through strengthened partnerships, to accomplish more than any single person or organization could on its own.

“The Campaign for Grade Level Reading recognizes that efforts to help children learn to read proficiently have the biggest impact when fortified early on, creating a strong base for success that lasts all through students’ lives,” said Steve Ortiz, UWSBC president/CEO.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with so many organizations committed to the futures of local students, especially those from our lower-resource neighborhoods, and we’re excited to bring this to the community,” Ortiz said.

The Campaign for Grade Level Reading is led locally by United Way of Santa Barbara County in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Public Library, the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s A-OK Program, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and the Turner Foundation.

Visit unitedwaysb.org for more information about United Way of Santa Barbara County.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

 
