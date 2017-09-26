Third Grade Opens Pivotal Chapter in Children’s Learning

United Way of Santa Barbara County and its partners have introduced a new local collaborative called the Campaign for Grade Level Reading.

The partnership is part of a national alliance of communities focused on improving third-grade reading proficiency, the No. 1 predictor of future school success.

The Campaign for Grade Level Reading will kick off with an event 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, in the Santa Barbara Public Library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E Anapamu St. Information about the campaign goals and areas of focus will be provided.

Third-grade reading proficiency serves as a critical milestone toward high school graduation and future success, as it marks the transition from learning to read to reading to learn.

Through a comprehensive and coordinated set of services to help children (from birth through third grade) and their parents, it is believed the Santa Barbara County Campaign for Grade Level Reading can accomplish more than any single person or organization could do on its own.

The Santa Barbara County collaborative’s action plan was approved by the national Campaign for Grade Level Reading in May.

The Campaign for Grade Level Reading is led locally by United Way of Santa Barbara County with the city of Santa Barbara Housing Authority, Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara Unified School District’s A-OK Program, People’s Self-Help Housing, and the Turner Foundation.

Visit unitedwaysb.org for more information about United Way of Santa Barbara County.

— Andy Silverman for United Way of Santa Barbara County.