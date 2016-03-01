Local Companies Go the Distance For 1st Annual Give-a-Palooza Games to Benefit Special Olympics

A lineup of the area’s strongest companies are ready to compete in the 1st Annual Give-a-Palooza Games, a fun-filled day of friendly corporate sports competition to benefit the Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

The first-ever event of its kind on the Central Coast, the Give-a-Palooza Games are presented by The Towbes Group, Inc. and will showcase teams from Curvature, Deckers Brands, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara Zoo, and The Towbes Group, Inc.

The Give-a-Palooza Games will take place on Tuesday, March 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Deckers’ new Cabrillo Park in Goleta. To add to the spirit of the games, Joe Buttitta, news anchor for KEYT NewsChannel 3 will serve as the Emcee of the games.

Buttitta and his fiancé and fellow NewsChannel 3 reporter, Kelsey Gerckens, recently won season 27 of The Amazing Race reality TV show.

The purpose of the Give-a-Palooza Games is to engage the Central Coast corporate community in a day of fun and friendly competition, demonstrate the power of teamwork, and give back to a terrific local nonprofit organization with corporate support. Participating businesses will select 8 competitors from their respective companies to represent them at the games.

Athletes from the Special Olympics will complete side by side on each of the corporate teams. There will be a variety of sports, including soccer, basketball, volleyball, a relay run, bocce ball and cornhole. Games will be scored and the winning team will take home the 1st Annual Give-a-Palooza trophy.

The games are open to the public and will feature a DJ, food trucks, refreshments and the cheer squad from San Marcos High School will keep the entire event in high spirits.

“The idea of getting major companies in town to share a competitive, fun, and positive community service has been a passion project of mine and we are ecstatic to see such great participation from our corporate friends in this new philanthropic adventure. It’s a win-win for everyone participating as it’s increasing business relationships, bringing employees together, helping a great nonprofit, and just a fun afternoon,” said Craig Zimmerman, President of The Towbes Group.

“We are proud to have so many of the region’s top corporate brands on board, all of whom share core values about community and giving back. We can’t wait to see these teams battle it out for the top spot… and of course, bragging rights!”

To participate, each company made financial contributions, which are being donated to Special Olympics Santa Barbara. Additional donations from companies and/or individuals are welcome, please contact Gina Carbajal 805.884.1516 extension 103.

The public is invited to cheer on the competitors at the 1st Annual Give-a-Palooza Games on March 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Deckers’ new Cabrillo Park, located at 6601 Hollister Avenue in Goleta. For more information about Give-a-Palooza please contact Sam Carey at the Towbes Group, [email protected]

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist.