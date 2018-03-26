Local Crafts Makers Work to Keep Lost Arts Alive

An art show and open house featuring copper, leather and wood pieces will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14 at 900 McMurray Road, Buellton.

The educational event is hosted by Edward Jorgensen, Brad Cooper with guest artist Adria Chalfin. Planned are demonstrations and displays of recent work as well as new projects that combine wood, leather or copper.

“The art of handcrafted furniture is becoming a dying art. Fine veneers and inlays and parquetry are seldom seen today as few people can do it. I have tried to keep the craft going over the years by having classes,” said Edward Jorgensen.

Cooper, of Cooper Saddlery, and Jorgensen keep their skills alive by teaching classes locally.

Other Santa Ynez Valley crafts people, such as clock makers and fine-furniture finishers, are also a dying breed, Jorgensen said.

Cooper Saddlery is a custom leather shop specializing in saddles, belts, leather goods, specialty projects and repairs, with 25 years of experience.

Jorgensen is a fine-woodworking and furniture designer with some 50 years experience and has worked around the globe.

Chalfin is a pure-copper repoussé artist specializing in mandala design, tribal, Boho, Buddhist and Zen original art.

— Edward Jorgensen.