Local Dentist Offers Free Dental Exams for Veterans

Beachside Dental, a dental practice in Santa Barbara, will be “serving those who have served” during November by providing complimentary dental exams, oral-cancer screenings and oral-hygiene kits.

Beachside Dental is the private practice of Dr. Michael Savidan, D.D.S., at 1933 Cliff Drive, Suite #8.

In the United States, there are almost 23 million veterans and less than 15 percent of them qualify for dental benefits, said Dr. Savidan. “Serving those who have served” is an opportunity for Beachside Dental to make a difference by helping a population that is underserved.

Veterans will be seen by appointment only; please call 308-6998.

After graduation from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in 2005, Dr. Savidan became a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force. During his first year of active duty, he completed a general dentistry residency program at Nellis Air Force Base.

During the final three years of his military career at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Dr. Savidan was responsible for the dental care and oral health of the entire active-duty population.

— Dr. Michael Savidan for Beachside Dental.