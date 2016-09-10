Local Designer Irene Hoffman Wins National Design Contest

Local graphic designer and branding expert, Irene Hoffman, has been honored with the Award of Excellence of the prestigious Communication Arts’ Design Annual 57.

The award is for a logo designed for FOLD, a Santa Barbara-based business offering handcrafted linens created and curated by Viktoriya Filippova.



Communication Arts is a professional journal for designers, art directors, design firms, corporate design departments, agencies, illustrators, photographers and everyone involved in visual communications.

Its annual design competition is one of the most exclusive major design competitions in the world – only 161 entries were selected out of 4,228 submissions by a jury of respected creative professionals.



Irene Hoffman, principle of Irene Hoffman Design, works internationally from her base in Santa Barbara, California.

Her work is grounded in branding and strategy (positioning, naming, values), but spans the entire field of visual communications – advertising, web design, packaging, book design, and more.

Ms. Hoffman earned her Master of Arts degree in Advertising from Bucks New University in the United Kingdom.



Ms. Hoffman may be reached at [email protected] or (805) 637-4047.

Irene Hoffman Design is located at 735 State St., Suite 202, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. The phone number is (805)637-4047, and the website is www.irenehoffman.com.

FOLD Santa Barbara – www.foldsantabarbara.com.

