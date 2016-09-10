Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

Local Designer Irene Hoffman Wins National Design Contest

By Jennifer Goddard Combs | September 10, 2016 | 11:00 a.m.

Local graphic designer and branding expert, Irene Hoffman, has been honored with the Award of Excellence of the prestigious Communication Arts’ Design Annual 57. 

Irene Hoffman. Click to view larger
Irene Hoffman.

The award is for a logo designed for FOLD, a Santa Barbara-based business offering handcrafted linens created and curated by Viktoriya Filippova. 
 
Communication Arts is a professional journal for designers, art directors, design firms, corporate design departments, agencies, illustrators, photographers and everyone involved in visual communications.

Its annual design competition is one of the most exclusive major design competitions in the world – only 161 entries were selected out of 4,228 submissions by a jury of respected creative professionals. 
 
Irene Hoffman, principle of Irene Hoffman Design, works internationally from her base in Santa Barbara, California.

Her work is grounded in branding and strategy (positioning, naming, values), but spans the entire field of visual communications – advertising, web design, packaging, book design, and more.

Ms. Hoffman earned her Master of Arts degree in Advertising from Bucks New University in the United Kingdom. 
 
Ms. Hoffman may be reached at [email protected] or (805) 637-4047. 

Irene Hoffman Design is located at 735 State St., Suite 202, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. The phone number is (805)637-4047, and the website is www.irenehoffman.com

FOLD Santa Barbara – www.foldsantabarbara.com.

– Jennifer Goddard Combs represents Irene Hoffman Design.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 