Advice

Local Dial-A-Ride Service Equipped with GPS Tracking Devices

By Steven Wells for ClearPathGPS | August 20, 2015 | 7:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based ClearPathGPS, a provider of real-time GPS fleet tracking and software-as-a-service (SaaS) based mobile asset management solutions, has deployed its vehicle tracking service on the entire fleet at Santa Maria-based SMOOTH, Inc. to improve safety, efficiency and customer service for their mobility impaired “Dial-A-Ride” clients.

The ClearPathGPS vehicle tracking system allows SMOOTH, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides dependable and accessible transportation for senior citizens, to know where all of its busses and vans are in real-time and direct them to the nearest passenger in the shortest amount of time, helping the company save money on fuel and operating expenses while delivering better customer service to it’s clients.

Additionally, SMOOTH, Inc. is able to monitor the speeds, driving behavior and maintenance status of the busses, ensuring they are operated in safest possible manner at all times.

“We’re thrilled with the ClearPathGPS system”, said Jim Talbott, executive director at SMOOTH, Inc. “We’re always looking for ways to improve the service to our clients, and with ClearPathGPS we’re able to get our dial-a-ride customers to their destinations faster and safer while helping us run a more cost effective operation.”

The system was deployed in a partnership with HUB International Insurances Services as part of their commitment to safety and risk reduction to their clients with commercial fleets.

“GPS tracking is a powerful tool to help our clients improve safety and lower risk in their operations”, said Darren Caesar, senior executive vice president, chief commercial lines officer of HUB International. “We knew ClearPathGPS would be a good solution for SMOOTH, Inc. to help them deliver on their mission to improve the quality of life for the mobility-impaired population of the Central Coast.”

“With this deployment at SMOOTH, Inc. we’re looking forward to helping them run a more efficient operation that directly impacts their clients lives”, said Steven Wells, managing partner at ClearPathGPS. “Giving them the tools and technology to shorten wait times, help them automate critical reporting processes and control costs will go a long way to helping SMOOTH, Inc. grow to accommodate an expanding population of riders. Our partnership with HUB International Insurance has aligned our technology perfectly with clients like SMOOTH, Inc. who can get the most from the ClearPathGPS system and see results right away.”

— Steven Wells represents ClearPathGPS.

 
