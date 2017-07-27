Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local Dignity Hospitals Honored for Women’s Care

By Megan Maloney for Dignity Health Central Coast | July 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Two Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals, French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) and Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), are recipients of 2017 Women’s Care Ratings and Specialty Excellence Awards by Healthgrades.

FHMC has been named a 2017 Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery. MRMC has been awarded a 2017 Five-Star Recipient for Vaginal Delivery, C-Section Delivery, and Gynecologic Surgery.

These awards help female patients know and understand a hospital’s clinical performance in childbirth, hysterectomies, and other gynecologic surgeries.

To be considered for an award in these areas, a hospital has to be evaluated and categorized into one of three performance categories for both C-Section Delivery and Vaginal Delivery, and both categories for Hysterectomy and Gynecologic Procedures.

Healthgrades evaluate both procedures based on in-hospital complications, and the award is based on a volume-weighted average of the z-scores for these procedures. These honors are awarded to the top 10 percent of facilities that achieve these distinctions.

“These honors are a testament of Dignity Health Central Coast’s commitment to the highest level of safe, quality health care services that our employees and physicians provide each and every day,” says Charles J. Cova, senior vice president/operations.

“We have made and continue to make a significant commitment to education and training, and we continue to invest in state-of-the-art technologies that enable our staff and physicians to provide the highest quality of care available,” he said.

Among these honors, FHMC and MRMC have received more than 44 awards collectively from Healthgrades.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance based on more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records for the most recent three-year time period available from 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 36 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

Healthgrades independently measures hospitals based on data hospitals submit to the federal government. No hospital can opt in or out of the analysis, and no hospital pays to be measured.

— Megan Maloney for Dignity Health Central Coast.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 