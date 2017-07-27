Local Dignity Hospitals Honored for Women’s Care

Two Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals, French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) and Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), are recipients of 2017 Women’s Care Ratings and Specialty Excellence Awards by Healthgrades.

FHMC has been named a 2017 Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery. MRMC has been awarded a 2017 Five-Star Recipient for Vaginal Delivery, C-Section Delivery, and Gynecologic Surgery.

These awards help female patients know and understand a hospital’s clinical performance in childbirth, hysterectomies, and other gynecologic surgeries.

To be considered for an award in these areas, a hospital has to be evaluated and categorized into one of three performance categories for both C-Section Delivery and Vaginal Delivery, and both categories for Hysterectomy and Gynecologic Procedures.

Healthgrades evaluate both procedures based on in-hospital complications, and the award is based on a volume-weighted average of the z-scores for these procedures. These honors are awarded to the top 10 percent of facilities that achieve these distinctions.

“These honors are a testament of Dignity Health Central Coast’s commitment to the highest level of safe, quality health care services that our employees and physicians provide each and every day,” says Charles J. Cova, senior vice president/operations.

“We have made and continue to make a significant commitment to education and training, and we continue to invest in state-of-the-art technologies that enable our staff and physicians to provide the highest quality of care available,” he said.

Among these honors, FHMC and MRMC have received more than 44 awards collectively from Healthgrades.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance based on more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records for the most recent three-year time period available from 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 36 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

Healthgrades independently measures hospitals based on data hospitals submit to the federal government. No hospital can opt in or out of the analysis, and no hospital pays to be measured.

— Megan Maloney for Dignity Health Central Coast.