Local DMV Law Firm Now a Resource for Seniors Enduring DMV Hearings

By DMV Law Firm | June 22, 2014 | 4:02 p.m.

Founded by former prosecutor William M. Aron, the Santa Barbara-based DMV Law Firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of drivers before the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Its mission is not only to advocate, but also to manage every step of the process with the goal of getting drivers — especially seniors — back on the road as safely and efficiently as possible.

If you have received a notification from the DMV regarding status of your driving privilege, you may have a very limited number of days to act before the DMV takes action against your license.

The following are some aspects of the DMV hearing process that may be applicable to you, depending upon the nature of your case. Regardless, the DMV Law Firm manages all of the following, and much more:

» Pre-hearing medical evaluation compliance and submission
» Vision screening information and referrals, if necessary
​» Written examination procedures, materials and resources
» Driving examination requests, scheduling, preparation and driving instructor referrals
» Motions for re-examinations of both written and road tests
» Requesting a Special Instruction Permit on your behalf if you would benefit from driving lessons
» Preparing you for testifying in your DMV hearing
» Attending your DMV hearing with you and advocating for you every step of the way
» Representation at any follow-up hearings that may be required
» Negotiation of any creative resolutions that may be applicable, such as local area drive permits

Call the DMV Law Firm any time for a free and confidential consultation. Click here for more information, or contact the DMV Law Firm at 805.618.1768 or [email protected].

 
