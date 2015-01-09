Local Educators and Their Children Deliver Gifts to Marian Medical Center’s Pediatric Unit

A group of local educators and their children started out the year with a giving spirit by delivering joy to children at Marian Regional Medical Center.

The group decided to join together to form a mom’s club and they were eager to share their wrapped gifts and toys with kids in the pediatric unit.

Kaylyn, a 7-year-old patient, was all smiles while receiving the gifts from the group.

“We want to teach our children at a young age how to give back,” said Martha Rodriguez, a member of the group. “There are children in the hospital that need cheering up and we are happy to be able to help brighten their day.”

This is the second year the club has brought gifts to the children in pediatrics, and they intend to donate again next year. They brought much-needed delight to the children in the unit.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health of the Central Coast.