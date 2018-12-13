Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, December 13 , 2018, 4:21 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local Emailed Bomb Threats Part of Nationwide Hoax, Authorities Say

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 13, 2018 | 3:25 p.m.

A nationwide rash of emailed bomb threats made its way to the Santa Barbara area on Thursday, but local law enforcement officials say they appeared to have been a hoax.

Multiple threats were received by businesses and other entities in the city of Santa Barbara, according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

He declined to specify how many threats were received and by whom.

“We’ve gone to each targeted location to ensure that the threats were moot, and that public safety has never been at risk,” Wagner told Noozhawk.

At least two threats were received in Santa Barbara County’s jurisdiction, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

One was at a Alice Shaw Elementary School in Orcutt, and the other was at the Ramada Inn on the 4700 block of Calle Real near Goleta, Hoover said.

The e-mails included an extortion demand for $20,000 in the form of bitcoin to avoid the detonation of a bomb, Hoover said.

Both were determined to be not credible and part of the nationwide hoax, Hoover said.

Similar threats were reported in cities across the nation, including San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, New York, Miami and Atlanta, according to various media reports.

Wagner noted that such threats typically are emailed from an encrypted server, and therefore are not traceable.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 