Environmental Defense Center Sues Federal Agency Over Offshore Fracking Permits

The group accuses the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement of 'rubber-stamping' approval for platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel

A local environmental group filed a lawsuit earlier this week, maintaining that the federal agency granting permits for offshore oil drilling operations like hydraulic fracturing is leaving the public out of the process.

On Wednesday, the Environmental Defense Center announced it had filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, an agency the EDC maintains has been "rubber-stamping" permits, without providing for public or environmental review prior to approving 51 oil drilling permits authorizing the use of acid well stimulation or hydraulic fracturing from platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel.

The group maintains that both processes use hazardous chemicals that pose environmental risks to water and air quality, as well to that of marine life, some of which includes endangered species.

The complaint also lists the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and Interior Secretary Sally Jewell and other federal officials.

EDC officials said the permits given out authorize acidizing and fracking from six offshore platforms — Gail, Gilda, Harmony, Heritage, Hondo, and Irene — all located off the Santa Barbara and Ventura coastlines.

Most of the 51 permits have been issued in the past 18 months, according to Brian Segee, EDC's senior attorney.

BSEE responded to Noozhawk's calls on the story, but couldn't elaborate.

"Since this is now a matter of active litigation, BSEE is not in a position to respond, per a matter of protocol," said Julia Hagan, spokeswoman for the Bureau of Safety & Environmental Enforcement Pacific Region.

Many of the platform drilling plans are from the 1970s and 1980s and "do not even mention acidizing or tracking," Segee told Noozhawk.

"It's a whole different ballgame in terms of the risks," Segee said, adding that there's never been thorough analysis of fracking safety.

Under the National Environmental Policy Act, Segee said the federal agency must prepare an environmental impact statement for anything that could result in such impacts. The federal agency has instead approved the drilling permit applications by stating they are a categorical exclusion, which EDC officials maintain allow the public to be kept out of the process.

Segee said the NEPA only allows for categorical exclusions to be used after the impacts have been studied and shown to be insignificant. For modifications to the drilling permits, Segee said that even less oversight has taken place.

The EDC issued a report last year documenting fracking taking place offshore, which was largely taking place with the knowledge of the public up until that point.

Since then, EDC reps sat down with BSEE officials earlier this year and tried to dialogue, but never received any formal response, Segee said.

That's why the group is filing the lawsuit now.

"At the end of the day, what were asking for is pretty modest," he said, adding that NEPA advocates a "look before you leap approach."

"So many times in California, we find out the impacts of oil and gas drilling after the fact," Segee said, when cleanup is occurring after a spill or other event.

Segee called the Channel's marine environment "irreplaceable" and said that tracking and acidizing should be halted until further study can be done.

The defendants will have 60 days to file and answer the lawsuit, Segee said.

