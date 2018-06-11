Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:38 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 

Local Environmental Leaders Unite to Fete World Oceans Day

By Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico | June 11, 2018 | 3:29 p.m.

On Saturday, June 9, 120 major ocean organizations and ocean advocates ready to turn the tide are joining the March for the Ocean in Washington, D.C and at hundreds of sister events across the globe. Ocean supporters are uniting to fight for causes including ending polluted runoff that is poisoning drinking water, stopping offshore oil “drilling and spilling” that poisons human communities and natural habitats, and supporting communities across the nation that are being endangered by rising seas, intensified hurricanes, historic flooding, and other preventable calamities.

Local supporters of our blue planet can get involved and make a difference without leaving town this weekend, thanks to a family-friendly ocean celebration in Ojai.   

Paso Pacifico and its event partners, Citizens For Responsible Oil & Gas (CFROG), Montessori School of Ojai, The Adventure Capitalists, Teeccino, and Primary Water Resources, are hosting this sister event at the Montessori School of Ojai the evening of Saturday, June 9. Entry is free, and healthy food can be purchased from Ojai’s own celebrity Chef Randy Graham, Valley Vegetarian. Popcorn and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase, and those proceeds will support ocean conservation through local Ventura-based nonprofits Paso Pacifico and CFROG.

This free event will feature a panel of local ocean experts, including Paso Pacifico Founder and Executive Director Dr. Sarah Otterstrom, Ocean Explorer and Businesswoman Dr. Andrea Neal, and Whale Wars Production Manager Rosanna Garrison. Megan Havrda, Executive Producer of the local Hour of Sunshine YouTube show and podcast, will help lead crucial conversations about protecting our oceans. Attendees will then gather under the stars for a screening of DisneyNature’s Oceans, providing a captivating look at marine life around the world.

Attendees are encouraged to wear blue for a special ocean photo that will be taken during the event.

“This is an opportunity for ocean advocates to gather with other Santa Barbara and Ventura County residents, as well as those marching around the world, who are passionate about protecting our planet,” said Paso Pacifico Founder and Executive Director Dr. Sarah Otterstrom. “Our oceans and its inhabitants are in danger, and in great need of allies ready and willing to create change. Together, with help from the next generation of ocean supporters, we can make a positive impact on the planet.”

— Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico.

Ojai World Oceans Day Celebration

Date: Saturday, June 9, 2018

Time: 6:30pm – 10:00pm

Location: Montessori School of Ojai, 806 Baldwin Road, Ojai, CA 93023

Cost: Free

Dress: Blue to support the ocean

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP on the Facebook event page.

Visit pasopacifico.org for more information. Information about March for the Ocean can be found at marchfortheocean.org.

About Paso Pacifico

The mission of Paso Pacifico is to restore and protect the Pacific Slope ecosystems of Mesoamerica. These habitats include the endangered dry tropical forest, mangrove wetlands, and eastern Pacific coral reefs. By working with local communities, landowners, and partner organizations, Paso Pacifico restores and protects the habitats that form building blocks for wildlife corridors. Paso Pacifico also lends its expertise to help migratory wildlife on the Central Coast of California, including threatened migratory birds and whales that overwinter in Mesoamerica. Through its high-impact programs, Paso Pacifico has established itself as one of the world’s leading biodiversity conservation organizations.

