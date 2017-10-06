Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Local Environmental Technology Subject of CNN’s Great Big Story

Ventura's Paso Pacifico helping to save turtles from poachers

By Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico | October 6, 2017 | 12:16 p.m.
A Paso Pacifico ranger checks on real eggs in a sea turtle nest. Click to view larger
A Paso Pacifico ranger checks on real eggs in a sea turtle nest. (Paso Pacifico)

Baby sea turtles have plenty of natural predators to deal with on their way to adulthood. Add in the threat of poachers, who destroy more than 90 percent of sea turtle nests on many Central American beaches, and the odds of survival decrease even further.

Luckily, Paso Pacifico, a Ventura-based nonprofit organization, has created an innovative solution to help fight illegal poaching, and word is starting to spread.

Paso Pacífico’s latest wildlife conservation project, the InvestEGGator decoy turtle egg, was the recent subject of a feature from CNN’s Great Big Story, a global media company devoted to sharing inspiring stories of the untold, the overlooked and the flat-out amazing.

The team at Great Big Story has visited more than 80 countries to track down incredible stories and create micro-documentaries and short films about their discoveries. Paso Pacifico’s InvestEGGator eggs are now in the spotlight.

The InvestEGGator decoy eggs are created by Paso Pacifico biologist Kim Williams-Guillén and Hollywood prop stylist Lauren Wilde. The artificial turtle eggs have built-in GPS devices and are designed to mirror the look, shape, weight and feel of actual turtle eggs.

Williams-Guillén starts the process by creating the shell for the location-tracking eggs. She then sends them off to Wilde, who uses her special-effects expertise to apply the final touches. A combination of paint, glue and sand helps make the decoy eggs virtually identical to the real thing.

Once the InvestEGGators are successfully placed in turtle nests in Central America, unknowing poachers can easily scoop up the decoy eggs among the real ones. Law enforcement can then use the data points from the decoy eggs to identify major transit routes and cripple the illegal egg trade.

Paso Pacifico’s InvestEGGator eggs have been making news and building momentum for several months, thanks in part to being named one of the Prize Winners of USAID’s Wildlife Crime Tech Challenge in early 2016.

Paso Pacifico was a Challenge Prize winner in the Detect Transit Routes category and received $10,000 and technical assistance to further its solution.

Since receiving that award, Paso Pacifico has been working to perfect the technology and test it in real-life poaching situations in Central America.

What started as an idea as part of the Wildlife Crime Tech Challenge is now a functional and scalable prototype that is the result of testing and refining various artificial egg designs, materials, and production processes, as well as internal transmitter and battery technology.

Based on this progress, Paso Pacifico was just awarded a Wildlife Crime Tech Challenge Acceleration Prize of $100,000. This prize was announced last week before a crowd of almost 700 people at Global Innovation Week in Washington, D.C.

Paso Pacifico will use the prize money to further develop the technology and get it into the hands of law enforcement and conservation groups working to protect sea turtles from the illegal wildlife trade.

Spreading the InvestEGGator decoy eggs across Central American beaches could be critical in determining the future of many sea turtle species. Six of the seven existing species of sea turtles are threatened with extinction, and poaching is one of the biggest threats.

Adult sea turtles are killed for their meat and shells, and their eggs, considered a delicacy in many regions, are often taken from nests and sold into the illegal wildlife trade.

Sea turtle products now comprise the second most frequently trafficked wildlife product smuggled from Latin America to the United States, and eggs make up a quarter of those illegal imports.

“People are often surprised to learn that our Paso Pacifico team is making a significant impact on wildlife habitats internationally, from right here in downtown Ventura,” said Sarah Otterstrom, Paso Pacifico executive director.

“Together with our dedicated team in Nicaragua, we are working to protect and restore the Pacific Slope ecosystems of Mesoamerica, and the InvestEGGator decoy egg is an exciting and innovative solution that we believe can make a real difference,” she said.

To learn more about Paso Pacifico and the InvestEGGator decoy sea turtle eggs, or to make a donation towards the fight to save sea turtles, visit pasopacifico.org.

— Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 