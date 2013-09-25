Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:49 am | Fog 57º

 
 
 
 

Local Faith Leaders to Sign ‘Commitment to Action’ on Climate

By Laura Burton Capps for ECOFaith | September 25, 2013 | 11:42 a.m.

On Friday, local faith leaders will gather to sign a "commitment to action" to adopt carbon reducing plans in their houses of worship, and call upon our elected leaders to enact policy change.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson will speak about action on the federal and state levels.

Religious leaders and founding ECOFaith members Imam Yama Niazi of the Islamic Society, the Rev. Wallace Shepherd of Second Baptist Church, John Reed of Holy Cross Church and Dr. Ivor John, chair of ECOFaith, will give remarks and sign the pledge.

The event will be held from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Unitarian Society (a founding member of ECOFaith), 1535 Santa Barbara St.

In addition to calling on leaders to act on policy, there are dozens of churches, mosques, temples and other places of worship that are taking major steps to reduce their carbon footprint. ECOFaith, established in 2008, is a local initiative to mobilize these communities to make these changes while raising our consciousness about our sources and uses of energy.

For example, the Unitarian Society recently reduced its carbon emissions through energy efficiency and conservation measures taken during its latest capital campaign, and the installation of solar panels. Second Baptist Church, another founding member, recently won a prestigious award for its efforts to reduce its utility bills by 50 percent.

“From our strength as an interfaith organization grounded in centuries of collective wisdom, we can and will use our networks to inspire a transition to a low-carbon society that is both feasible and economical, and may help foster a good life for all,” said Dr. Ed Bastian, board co-chair of the Interfaith Initiative, of which ECOFaith is a project.

— Laura Burton Capps represents ECOFaith.

