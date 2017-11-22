Local Fiber Arts, Sculptural Works on Display at City Hall

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has announced the exhibit Modes of Materiality, showcasing works from the Santa Barbara fiber arts and sculptors guilds, on display now through Jan. 11 in the Santa Barbara City Hall Gallery.

The works on display show the diverse forms of art produced by artists throughout the community, providing pieces representing sculptural and fiber arts disciplines. The exhibit celebrates a wide range of artworks.

The Santa Barbara Sculptors Guild strives to serve as a community resource to encourage education, enjoyment and appreciation of sculpture in its myriad forms

Organized by local artists in 1965 to promote interest in sculpture and the exchange of ideas, the guild offers meetings, speakers, exhibits, open studio visits and community outreach to create a support system for local sculptors and artists across disciplines.

The Sculptors Guild also facilitates interaction with regional, national and international creative communities.



The Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild unites fiber artists across Santa Barbara County to explore the range of fiber arts including;

Basketry, beadwork, braiding, crochet, embroidery, fabric printing, textile dyeing, felting, knitting, lacework, needlework, paper crafts, quilting, spinning, surface design, sewing, tapestry and weaving.

For more than 70 years, the Fiber Arts Guild has facilitated meetings, lectures, seminars, workshops and conferences to promote and educate the community about fiber arts.



“The Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild is honored to exhibit at Santa Barbara City Hall in conjunction with the Sculptors Guild,” said Caren Paulson, Fiber Arts Guild director.

“We urge the public to visit the exhibit at City Hall and see the breadth of fiber artwork including hand-weaving, quilting, felting, braiding, natural dyes and basket-making,” she said.

“The guild is appreciative of the hard work and efforts from the Office of Arts and Culture for making this possible,” she said.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.