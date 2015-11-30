Local Financial Advisor Dannell Stuart Featured on National Webcast About Health and Wealth

Advice

The holidays are here and families are getting together, making it a good time to both reflect upon your family’s financial future and begin to plan for it.

Santa Barbara financial advisor Dannell Stuart of Mission Wealth participated in a national webcast released Nov. 24, 2015, that explores how to have important family conversations about financial futures, discuss wealth transfers and more.

The online panel discussion, called “Planning for and beyond retirement: Health, wealth and family,” shows why it’s important to talk to your family about your wishes, your plan and intergenerational wealth transfers.

The webcast, which is hosted by Fidelity Investments, also covers who should be involved in the conversations, what to discuss and the risk associated with not having these discussions.

If you are charitably inclined, you can also learn how to communicate your values — and what your lasting legacy should be — to children, heirs and loved ones. How can you involve your children in your charitable giving early on?

Stuart, who has been advising individuals and families on wealth planning for nearly 20 years, spoke on the panel about having a long-term care plan in place, communication between generations, trustees and power of attorney.

Click here to watch the national webcast.

— Renee Hennessee is the marketing coordinator for Mission Wealth.