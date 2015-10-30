Local Fire is Important Reminder of Disaster Preparedness for Pets

Pets

The Gibraltar fire had the potential to place many homes in an emergency situation. In times of emergency, it is important to not only prepare your family for evacuation but also keep in mind the safety of your pets.

Fortunately, the Santa Barbara Humane Society was the designated evacuation center for small and large animals during the evacuation warning and is sharing emergency preparedness tips with the community.

“The best way to protect your family and pets from a disaster is to have a plan in place,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “Being prepared can save your pets’ lives. If you must evacuate, you need to evacuate your pets then too. If it's not safe for you to stay behind, then it's not safe to leave pets behind.”

Here is a list of tips to help you prepare for a disaster:

» Make sure your pets are wearing current I.D. tags with your cell phone number in case they become lost or separated from you. It is also important to microchip your pets in case they are picked up by your local animal control agency and they don’t have their tags.

» Include provisions for your pet in your evacuation kit, such as food, water, a harness and leash and carrier or crate with bedding. Also bring their medications, vaccination records and a first aid kit. If they eat canned food, don’t forget a can opener as well.

» Have a current photo and descriptions of your pets to help others identify them in case they get lost.

» Find a safe place to bring them ahead of time. The Santa Barbara Humane Society, located at 5399 Overpass Road, is currently accepting evacuated pets from the Gibraltar Fire. There are also lists of pet friendly hotels online at www.bringfido.com.

» If you evacuate, take your pets with you. Do not leave them behind — if it isn’t safe for you, it is not safe for your pet. It is better to evacuate early rather than to wait for a mandatory evacuation order, because in some cases emergency officials will not allow you to bring or go back for your pets if the danger is too great.

» If you decide not to evacuate, keep your pets inside with you. If they can smell smoke, they may become afraid and bolt.

*Content courtesy of Humane Society of the U.S.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Humane Society adoptions, boarding, clinic and other services, visit www.sbhumanesociety.org, or call 805.964.4777.

For Gibraltar Fire updates and information, visit https://www.countyofsb.org/gibraltar-fire.sbc.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.