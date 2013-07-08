7 Local Firefighters to Attend Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Service

Seven members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be attending the Granite Mountain Hotshot memorial service in Prescott, Ariz.

A public memorial service is planned for the 19 firefighters killed in the line of duty on June 30 while battling the Yarnell Hill wildfire.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tim’s Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. It is anticipated that 30,000 people will be attending.

The men who made up the Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew died when the fast-moving wildfire overtook them. All had deployed their emergency fire shelters designed to protect them in an emergency circumstance.

Additionally, there is a memorial service planned for Sean Misner, 26, of Santa Ynez. The service will be held July 15 at Santa Ynez High School. Details concerning the service are still being finalized.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.