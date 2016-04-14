Local Gestational Diabetes Experts to Host Diabetes + Pregnancy Central Coast Conference

On April 30, 2016, the William Sansum Diabetes Center’s Dr. Kristin Castorino and the Santa Barbara Perinatal Center’s director, Dr. Alex Soffici, will co-host the first annual Diabetes + Pregnancy Central Coast Conference to create guidelines for gestational diabetes. The event will take place at the Bacara Resort & Spa from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Gestational diabetes is when a woman who has never had diabetes develops high blood sugar levels during pregnancy, Often, her sugar levels return to normal after childbirth.

Currently, 1 in 10 to 1 in 20 pregnancies is complicated by diabetes, putting both mom and baby at risk of serious complications including miscarriage, birth defects and stillbirths.

“This conference is designed to help those mothers and babies,” said Castorino, a research physician at William Sansum Diabetes Center.

Presenters include Soffici of Cottage Health System and Central Coast Perinatal Group, Castorino of William Sansum Diabetes Center, Dr. Bonnie Dattel of Central Coast Perinatal Group, Dr. Mark Wilson of Sansum Clinic, Dr. Peter Andrew Robilio of St. Joseph Medical Center and Tacoma General Hospital, Dr. Suzanne Phelan of Cal Poly, the nationally renown Dr. John La Puma and Dr. Ashley Thorsell of First Choice Physician Partners.

These talented presenters will discuss guidelines for diabetes in pregnancy with a focus on gestational diabetes, identifying patients at high risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes and creating a unified approach in care as a community.

“Everyone diagnoses gestational diabetes differently in the Central Coast. Our goal is to agree on guidelines for all physicians to follow so no matter where a woman is diagnosed with GDM, she will get the same information everywhere,” says Dr. Kristin Castorino.

This symposium is intended for obstetricians, gynecologists, geneticists, endocrinologists, nurses, midwives, residents, fellows, family practitioners, internists, students and healthcare professionals with a special interest in the treatment of pregnant patients with diabetes.

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Institute for Medical Quality/California Medical Association (IMQ/CMA) through the joint providership of Santa Barbara County Consortium for CME and William Sansum Diabetes Center and the Santa Barbara Perinatal Center.

The Santa Barbara County Consortium for CME is accredited by the IMQ/CMA to provide continuing medical education for physicians. The Consortium for CME designates this live activity for a maximum of 4.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s).

Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

To register for the event, visit diabetesandpregnancy.eventbrite.com.

— Jessica Lehner is the marketing and communications manager at the William Sansum Diabetes Center.