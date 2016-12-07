Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:27 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Local Girls Score for Team USA at Pre-World Championship Tournament

Ryann Neushul delivers game-winner against Australia at Four Nations Tourney

The USA Water Polo Women’s Youth National Team at the Four Nations Tournament in Canberra, Australia. Top row, from left: Heidi Ritner, Abbi Hill, Madeline Johnston, Paige Hauschild, Sarah Klass, Aria Fischer. Bottom row: Bailey Weber, Jewel Roemer, Val Ayala, Lexi Liebowitz, Thea Walsh, Ryann Neushul (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club | December 7, 2016 | 1:53 p.m.

CANBERRA, Australia —Ryann Neushul powered in the tie-breaking goal with 10 seconds left in regulation, giving the USA Water Polo Women's Youth National Team an 8-7 victory over Australia in the Four Nations Tournament, a tune-up to next week's FINA Youth World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand.

Neushul's game winner wowed U.S. Ambassador John Berry, who was in attendance.

It was Team USA's second win in the tournament. On Monday, they defeated Hungary, 17-10. Neushul scored four goals while fellow 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club veteran Paige Hauschild and Jewel Roemer scored a goal apiece. Aria Fischer, who played for the USA's gold-medal winning team at the Rio Olympics, led all scorers with six goals against the Magyars.

Neushul and Hauschild scored two goals each in the victory over Australia.

Santa Barbara’s Abbi Hill is also a member of Team USA. She, Neushul and Roemer attend Dos Pueblos High while Hauschild is a senior at San Marcos.

The local girls will begin Team USA’s defense of its 2014 Youth World Championship on Monday when they square off against Japan.

The team's next game in the Four Nations Tournament is Thursday against Germany. The German team includes Santa Barbara High's Lara Kostruba.

ODP Pioneers
 
Santa Barbara’s tradition of participating in USA Water Polo’s Olympic Program (ODP) stretches back to the program’s inception in 2001, when Kiley Neushul (805/DP/Stanford), Hillary Schroeder (805/DP/Marist), Tiera Schroeder (805/DP/Cal), and Amanda Redfern (805/DP/Indiana University), attended one of the first ever ODP camps. DP stars Neushul, Schroeder, and Kodi Hill (805/DP/UCLA) went on to win a Junior World Championship together in 2012.
 
Top in the Nation
 
805’s reputation as the nation’s top girls water polo program is reflected in the 2016 Youth Team Roster, where no other club has four players.  Indeed, 805 is well represented at all levels of the ODP Program.  Additional players selected to the 2000 and 2001 training squad include Catherine Ahumada, Lili Rose Akin, Shannon Connolly, Abigail Hendrix, Fiona Kuesis, Sophie Leggett, Sarah Owens, Kayla Peacock, Grace Raisin, Piper Smith, Sophia Trumbull and Sophie Leggett
 
Future of Team USA
 
805 players in the 2002 and under-age division include Riley Christen, Isabella Godlis, Hannah Meyer, Cassidy Miller, Mary Rhodes, and Faith Tedesco.  Players in the 2003-and-under group are Rachel Ahumada, Allison Bartholomew, Madeline Choi, Kelly Meckelborg, Madison Sparre, Chloe Spievak, and Ava Stryker.
 
Coaching excellence and a tradition of relentless conditioning fuel 805’s success.  Head coaches Connor Levoff and Cathy Neushul frame a program that is steeped with experience.  Levoff is assistant coach for the ODP Coastal Zone 2002-and-Under Girls Team.  Recent additions include Keith Leggett, a four-year ODP coaching veteran (2012-16) in both Colorado and California, who brings a wealth of ODP coaching experience.  John Roemer, head coach of Diablo Valley College men’s (2008-15) and women’s (2014-15) water polo is also on deck for 805.  Roemer led the Vikings to eight straight conference championships and four Nor-Cal Championships.
 
Moore in Goal
 
Brady Moore (805/DP/University of the Pacific) heads Santa Barbara’s goalie training program.  Moore, a Division I All-American at UOP, brings a wealth of experience as a veteran of local club and high school teams and as one of the top collegiate goalkeepers in the United States. Moore will attend USA Water Polo’s 2016 ODP Holiday Camp as a coach for professional development purposes.
 
Youth Worlds
 
Team USA faces Japan Monday in their first game followed by Greece on Tuesday and China on Wednesday to finish out Group C pool play.  There are 15 nations competing in the tournament. The tournament draw and game times can be seen here.
 

