Local Good Citizens Make Special Honor Roll at Laguna Blanca School

In a celebration of their unit on citizenship and what it means to be a good citizen in one’s community, Laguna Blanca fourth-graders invited community members, including Santa Barbara’s mayor, local first responders, teachers and community volunteers, who model good citizenship.

The honorees will be recognized at a Citizenship Breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.

The breakfast is a culminating event that gives the students the opportunity to think about what citizenship means to them and what it looks like in action.

Keynote speaker this year is Victoria Strong, a writer, advocate, and mother of two. She and her husband Bill founded the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation, named after their late daughter to raise awareness and fund research on spinal muscular atrophy.

They also developed NEVER GIVE UP, a 100 percent nonprofit apparel brand, because Gwendolyn inspired the philosophy “never give up” in everyone she met.



The address will be followed by breakfast and a student program with each student honoring his/her guest. Honorees include:



Lizzie Ponder, clinical supervisor at Koegel Autism Center

Vince Garcia, co-founder/CEO of Q&A College Admissions and Academic Consulting

Dianne Duva, partner at Arlington Financial Advisors in Santa Barbara; nonprofit boards in Santa Barbara

Adam Sharkey, architect, Blackbird Architects in Santa Barbara, Page Youth Center board member, basketball coach and chef

Mike Bilgren, fireman, Santa Barbara City Fire

Daniel Garcia, Santa Barbara police officer

Holly Murphy, entrepreneur and philanthropist

Eric Delgadillo, senior deputy-sheriff of Santa Barbara County

Mason Farrell, LBS board member, 1980 LBS grad

Michael Yamasaki, executive director, Montecito YMCA

Leilanie Silva, lifeguard/swim coach

Trey Evans, Evans Realty & Investments; Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian board member

Laura Nelson, music teacher/guitar lessons

Cathy Murillo, Mayor of Santa Barbara

Das Williams, 1st. Dist. county supervisor

Suzy Dobreski, preschool teacher, El Montecito Early School

For more information about Laguna Blanca, visit www.lagunablanca.org or call 687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.