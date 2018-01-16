Habitat for Humanity Coordinating Montecito Disaster Relief Efforts

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is working with Habitat for Humanity International’s Disaster Response Teams to spearhead local volunteer efforts in clean up and relief for victims of the deadly floods and mudslides in Montecito.

Habitat for Humanity’s local ReStore is immediately offering a 50 percent discount on all merchandise to those affected by the natural disaster.

HFHSSBC’s CEO Jon Peterson is in daily contact with both Habitat International and Santa Barbara County emergency agencies coordinating the initial response.

“When we are able to get community volunteers in to help we will be ready," Peterson said. "This is the community that supports our work and our families, and now we are here to support everyone impacted.”

Habitat International’s disaster response teams will lead legions of local volunteers in widespread clean-up and repair efforts in Montecito and Carpinteria as soon as emergency crews deem it safe to enter the affected areas.

Collaborating with community leaders, local government, humanitarian-aid organizations, and the local Habitat affiliate, the disaster response teams offer technical and organizational expertise to begin clean-up efforts, repairs and reconstruction as soon as possible.

"We are pleased to have an established organization like Habitat for Humanity offering volunteer assistance and organizational expertise when that becomes appropriate," said Santa Barbara City Fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

The ReStore is a nonprofit home-improvement shop offering new and gently used building materials, appliances, furniture and home decor. All inventory is donated.

As another means of helping the mudslide victims rebuild their lives and their homes, the ReStore is offering a 50 percent discount to all those affected by the tragedy.

The Habitat ReStore, 6860 Cortona Drive, Ste. A, Goleta, is open to the public 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

To learn more, visit www.sbhabitat.org or call 692-2226.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Habitat for Humanity.