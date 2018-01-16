Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:47 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Habitat for Humanity Coordinating Montecito Disaster Relief Efforts

Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Goleta. Click to view larger
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Goleta. (Courtesy photo)
By Jennifer Zacharias for Habitat for Humanity | January 16, 2018 | 12:02 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is working with Habitat for Humanity International’s Disaster Response Teams to spearhead local volunteer efforts in clean up and relief for victims of the deadly floods and mudslides in Montecito.

Habitat for Humanity’s local ReStore is immediately offering a 50 percent discount on all merchandise to those affected by the natural disaster. 

HFHSSBC’s CEO Jon Peterson is in daily contact with both Habitat International and Santa Barbara County emergency agencies coordinating the initial response.

“When we are able to get community volunteers in to help we will be ready," Peterson said. "This is the community that supports our work and our families, and now we are here to support everyone impacted.”

Habitat International’s disaster response teams will lead legions of local volunteers in widespread clean-up and repair efforts in Montecito and Carpinteria as soon as emergency crews deem it safe to enter the affected areas.

Collaborating with community leaders, local government, humanitarian-aid organizations, and the local Habitat affiliate, the disaster response teams offer technical and organizational expertise to begin clean-up efforts, repairs and reconstruction as soon as possible.

"We are pleased to have an established organization like Habitat for Humanity offering volunteer assistance and organizational expertise when that becomes appropriate," said Santa Barbara City Fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

The ReStore is a nonprofit home-improvement shop offering new and gently used building materials, appliances, furniture and home decor. All inventory is donated.

As another means of helping the mudslide victims rebuild their lives and their homes, the ReStore is offering a 50 percent discount to all those affected by the tragedy.

The Habitat ReStore, 6860 Cortona Drive, Ste. A, Goleta, is open to the public 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

To learn more, visit www.sbhabitat.org or call 692-2226.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Habitat for Humanity.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 