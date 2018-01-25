Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:20 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
Local Healthcare Professionals Graduate From SBCC Career Skills Institute

Program designed to help workers achieve promotions

Health Professionals Institute graduates and leadership teams from Cottage Health and the SBCC School of Extended Learning. Click to view larger
Health Professionals Institute graduates and leadership teams from Cottage Health and the SBCC School of Extended Learning. (Glenn Dubock/Cottage Health)
By Andy Silverman for SBCC Career Skills Institute | January 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Thanks to Santa Barbara City College’s Career Skills Institute and their Health Professionals Institute program and partners, dozens of local healthcare employees are poised for career advancement.

The SBCC Career Skills Institute created its Health Professionals Institute program in collaboration with Cottage Health and Sansum Clinic. The program is available to employees of participating healthcare organizations and companies.

Certificates of recognition were awarded recently to 33 Health Professionals Institute program participants who completed required courses while working full or part-time jobs.

Several of this year’s participating employees are now slated for career-making promotions as a direct result of the program, SBCC reports.

Health Professionals Institute courses focus on such key issues as communication in the workplace, supervisory skills, and resolving differences at work.

Courses are selected by the Health Professionals Institute Advisory Board, made up of leaders from local healthcare organizations, SBCC said.

Melissa Moreno, School of Extended Learning interim vice president, and representatives from the leadership teams at SBCC, Cottage Health, and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics presented certificates of recognition to the graduates.

“The purpose of the Health Professionals Institute is to provide emerging leaders in the healthcare industry with the skills to grow and accelerate in the workplace," said Moreno.

"I believe our partnerships with Cottage and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics have gotten stronger every year,” she said.

“We’re finding that the workforce, especially in the healthcare industry, has the technical skills to get the job done, but study after study tells us the skills gap lies in those skills needed to be a good manager or a great leader,” she said.

Some 290 individuals within Cottage Health have been accepted into the Health Professionals Institute program over the last nine years, and 50 percent have grown their role, SBCC said.

For more about the Health Professionals Institute program, contact Jeanette Chian, associate director, SBCC School of Extended Learning, 683-8289.

To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning and see the tuition-free and fee-based courses available this spring, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Andy Silverman for SBCC Career Skills Institute.

 
