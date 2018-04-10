Montecito Union School District Gives Thanks at ‘Night of Heroes’

Recognition given to first responders, neighboring schools, area businesses and volunteers who helped after Jan. 9 debris flows

The Montecito Union School District on Monday heaped praise on first responders, neighboring schools, area businesses and countless volunteers who sprang into action to help the elementary school during the Jan. 9 debris flow and the community-recovery process.

The “Night of Heroes” ceremony was held at the school, and about 14 groups were honored, including Santa Barbara City College, the Santa Barbara Zoo, MOXI, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, local businesses and the Hope School District.

The event kicked off with a brief video message from students thanking the first responders for their bravery and the community for every step along the path to recovery.

Hand-written thank-you notes from students hung on the auditorium walls.

“With the help of many thousands of heroes, we pulled off something pretty amazing,” Principal Anthony Ranii told about 50 people in attendance. “The most important thing that I have to say is also the most simple: thank you. This has been a challenging year.”

Those attending included Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, California Highway Patrol Capt. Cindy Pontes, Bucket Brigade founder Abe Powell, and Rob Lewin, director of the county Office of Emergency Management.

“All of the people that are recognized — we are all partners,” Lewin said. “It was a partnership of people working together to make sure that we were trying to do everything we could all the time.”

Twenty-three people were killed, and hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed in the debris flow, which also caused huge infrastructure damage to the Montecito area.

Hundreds of volunteers were thanked for spening their time alongside Montecito homeowners during a community-driven recovery effort to help dig debris piles from houses and clean mud off oak trees after the deadly and destructive debris flow.

Parent volunteers, school staff and faculty were also honored.

Area schools were recognized for helping Montecito Union when it used an alternative campus due to storm-related evacuations.

In January, Santa Barbara City College and McKinley Elementary School opened their doors to displaced elementary students while the Montecito campus was inaccessible due to clean-up.

Students attended classes at Hope School District in March, since mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the Montecito area including its campus.

Local businesses such as Costco and Kmart were honored for their donations when Montecito teachers and students were without classroom supplies.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.