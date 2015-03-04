Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Local High School Students to Gather Saturday for Peace Builders Conference

Local teens gathered earlier this year to learn tactics to make their school campuses safer and more welcoming.  Many will gather again this Saturday to continue building peace and learning how to create connection circles. (AHA! photo)
By Julia Rodgers for AHA! | March 4, 2015 | 3:47 p.m.

About 100 students from Santa Barbara, San Marcos, Carpinteria and La Cuesta high schools will gather Saturday, March 7 for a Peace Builders Conference, where they will develop school and community pride and learn how to make school culture more welcoming, safe and positive.

The Santa Barbara Youth Council is sponsoring the conference.

The conference will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

The Peace Builders’ Initiative is a project of AHA!, a local nonprofit organization that works to prevent bullying and violence and to promote character, conscience, leadership and social-emotional intelligence in teenagers. The conference, co-led by facilitators and teenagers, is part of a collaboration between AHA!, students, teachers and administrators at Santa Barbara Unified School District as part of the new “restorative approach” to discipline that the district has adopted.

Next fall, students from Dos Pueblos High School will be trained in peace building skills, and will create a Peace Builders Club like those already in existence at the other Santa Barbara schools.

“This conference is about a ripple becoming a wave of good work and good will for the entire youth community,” said Dr. Jennifer Freed, co-executive director of AHA!, who will lead the Peace Builders Conference. “This is a ‘peace movement’ that is equally about inner wellbeing as well as creating the possibility for our schools and our communities to be locations of security, safety, and inspiration.”

According the Dr. Freed, the curriculum for the conference includes doing exercises that help teens develop school pride, which then extends to community pride; and teaching them how to specifically use acknowledgement and appreciation to open up dialogue and engage others.

“We will also be teaching them how to use humor to approach difficult people,” Dr. Freed said. “We want them to lighten up around peace building so that they come from a place of generosity instead of force.”

AHA! was founded over 15 years ago by Dr. Freed and Rendy Freedman, both licensed psychotherapists, educators and certified mediators. AHA! serves over 3,500 teens and their families in school, after school and during summer break throughout Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta. Programs are funded by private donations and families are not turned away for lack of ability to pay.

Top Five Tips on How to Interrupt Bullying Behavior, by Dr. Jennifer Freed

» 1. Use humor and kindness to deflect someone from harassing someone else, such as: "Hey I’m sure we can find something more fun to do than this."

» 2. Witnesses are the key to ending vile behavior. Bystanders need to become “upstanders” by saying, “Hey, this isn’t OK!” Witnesses, not victims, have the power to use social standing to insist that someone stops their harmful behavior.

» 3. Make friends with someone who is a target and make sure they always have positive company.

» 4. Be curious. Instead of aggravating things further with attacks on the attacker, ask questions like: "What is this all about?" Ask the person doing harm, "Are you OK? You seem really upset." Ask the one being harmed, "Need any help?" If you do not feel safe or the situation is over your head, ask others for help.

» 5. Practice including everyone in your sphere of friendliness and consideration. The best prevention to bullying is a pro-social environment where it is cool to be kind, thoughtful, positive and compassionate.

— Julia Rodgers represents AHA!

